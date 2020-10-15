“Living”: Dierks Bentley’s gratitude-filled single goes platinum

ABC/Chris Hollo

Dierks Bentley is celebrating a new milestone this week, as the singer’s reflective “Living” officially achieves RIAA platinum status.

It’s the third single from the singer’s 2018 studio album, The Mountain, to achieve recognition from the RIAA. The first two were “Woman, Amen” and “Burning Man,” a duet with Brothers Osborne. Both of those songs were chart-topping country radio hits during Dierks’ latest album cycle, and “Living” became the 19th number-one of his career last September.

Despite its lofty achievements, “Living” began with something small: It started as a simple inside joke between the singer and his band about tour life.



“It started as this joke between the band and me about how little living we were actually doing during the daytime hours before our shows,” the singer explained last year. “It grew into a perspective shift that completely shaped how I choose to live life.”

Dierks has recently been doing some serious “Living” in more ways than one. Earlier this month, he celebrated his 15th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He’s also been using his downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on his personal life, spending lots of time with his family out in Colorado.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



