Local Artist Romero Britto Offers Artistic Option for Quarantined Residents

A South Florida artist is offering a unique way for children and adults to keep busy while they are self-quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazilian-born Romero Britto, who lives in Miami and has a studio in the Wynwood art district there, is providing “at-home entertainment” in the form of a coloring book.

It is available to download by clicking here.

He encourages artists to post their masterpieces on social media, tag @RomeroBritto and use the hashtag #HappyArtBritto on Instagram in order to be featured in his story.

In a news release, Britto said his mission “has always been to share love, happiness and optimism around the globe through his unique art and colors. Be part of The Happy Art Movement founded by Britto and help us share optimism and hope right now with people and places that need it the most!”