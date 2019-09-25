Local Cruise Line Launches “Voluntourism” Program for Bahamas

As the northern Bahamas continue to recover from Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is taking its humanitarian efforts there to another level.

For the past three weeks, the ship “Grand Celebration” has been bringing volunteers and aid to the main port on Grand Bahama.

On Wednesday, officials with the cruise line announced they are launching a new effort called ‘voluntourism.’

CEO Oneil Khosa says, “To get back up and running, getting cruising and getting tourism back to an island that just saw devastation of this magnitude is remarkable.”

With that in mind, the the Grand Celebration will set sail on Friday evening from the Port of Palm Beach for two-day trips to Grand Bahama.

The weekly commercial sailings are resuming at discounted rates, while giving people the option to book a trip as a tourist, a volunteer or both.

“We believe the growth, the recovery and the sustenance of the island is hugely dependent on our cruise ship and cruise passengers,” says Khosa.

He adds, “We are still receiving tremendous aid in our warehouse and we’ll continue to ship that which is critical for the island. They need supplies.”

Fares are $99 per person, whether as a tourist or volunteer, along with a 50 percent discount for a second traveler in the room.

Khosa explains, “As much as we want to help the volunteers get there and help Grand Bahama we also don’t want to shortchange our regular passengers. So we have lowered the overall prices so that everyone can benefit from them, whether you are cruising or are a volunteer.”

Additionally, tourists will be able to stay on board, or be taken to the south portion of Grand Bahama, which was least affected by the storm.

The program will continue indefinitely, as the restoration efforts continue on the northern islands.

“Whatever you’re doing by getting on this ship is helping the Bahamas,” says Khosa.

The company’s second ship, the Grand Classica, is set to begin a new route to Nassau on October 12.