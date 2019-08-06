Local day care worker arrested for abusing infant who refused to nap

A day care worker in Margate, Florida has been arrested for allegedly abusing an infant who refused to take a nap during their scheduled nap time.

The incident was reported at the Learning City Academy, at 7336 West Atlantic Blvd, in May of 2018.

Authorities say 59-year-old Gladys LaRosa told investigators that she became angry with the infant because nap time had been going on for 30 minutes and instead of napping like the other children, the 18-month-old was playing with his toys and making noise. La Rosa says she planned to go over to the infant and soothe him to sleep, however, when she got to him, her anger got the best of her and she pushed the infant down on the cot causing him to hit his head on the metal frame.

LaRosa then told investigators that she only noticed the infant had been injured when she changed his diaper and noticed a cut on his face. She then cleaned the cut and washed the blood off of the cot with bleach.

She was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday and has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

A judge granted her an $1,000 bond and instructed her to stay away from the victim and to not work in places that involve children.