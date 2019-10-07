Local family says they were charged $50 after toddler left cookie crumbs in a Lyft vehicle

A mother from Jupiter is reporting that Lyft up-charged them $50 for “damage” to a vehicle from cookie crumbs that her toddler left in the car on their way to the hospital.

The mother of two told reporters, they took the Lyft to the hospital so that her infant could receive his regular blood transfusion for a life-threatening blood disease and during the ride, her toddler snacked on some cookies.

While the mother says her toddler did make a mess with the cookies, she wiped out as much of the crumbs as she possibly could before the vehicle left.

The Chasin A Dream foundation which sponsors the family and helps families in need with children who have life-threatening illnesses reported that the two-mile ride should have only cost the family $ 7.20 and that they were surprised to see the final bill:

“A two-mile ride and so I think I think it was like seven dollars and 20 cents or something and then there was an additional $50 charge,” CEO Lori Griffith said. The”Community donates to us to donate to these families to help these families. They don’t donate to us to give a $50 tip to a lift driver,” said Griffith.

The foundation says that when they questioned the charge, Lyft told them that they take these incidents very seriously and conduct their own investigation which often includes photos and statements from the parties involved.

Chasin A Dream then filed a complaint with Lyft over the issue, however, they reported that they did not hear from Lyft until our news partners at CBS12 got involved in the case.

Lyft now says they have elected a special team to investigate the incident.