Local Group Rescues Dog Trapped Under AC Units in Bahamas Since Dorian

A dog that had been trapped under air conditioning units in Marsh Harbour since Hurricane Dorian has been rescued.

Using infrared heat-seeking technology mounted on a drone, a search and rescue team from Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee found the animal on Friday morning.

Lauree Simmons, president and founder of the center, says, “They texted me and they said urgent, “We need a plane now. We had a plane there within an hour.”

She adds the dog is being named “Miracle,” because, “It’s truly a miracle that he survived this long on his own.” Another dog who was trapped under the air conditioning units did not survive.

Simmons says of Miracle, “Hopefully, we can find his owners. If not we’ll find him a wonderful home.” She continues, “I want everybody to know the crisis [in the Bahamas] is not over,” as there could be other dogs who are afraid to move around due to heavy equipment being used for the cleanup efforts.