Local heroes honored for saving Boca Raton baby from dumpster

Two men who rescued a newborn baby girl from a dumpster in Boca Raton this past May were honored on Thursday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office presented its Samaritan Award to Yusdani Gonzalez-Delgado and Sergio Vega for their “outstanding act, achievement, or exceptional service to his or her fellow man and community.”

Gonzalez-Delgado and Vega were walking in an apartment complex near Boca Entrada Blvd on May 8., when all of a sudden, they heard what sounded like a baby crying.

Gonzalez-Delgado then jumped into a dumpster and found the infant alive inside a plastic bag.

“We both froze because it was something surreal,” Vega told WPTV. “She had trash around her, there were coffee grinds, she was dirty and bloody, but she was alive and well. Even at one point, she opened her eyes and looked at us.”

The men took the baby out, cleaned her up, and called 911.

Vega worked at the Boca Raton complex as a maintenance manager.

The newborn, whose name is Sarah, made a full recovery and was later reunited with her father.

Little Sarah and her dad attended Thursday’s awards ceremony and stood alongside the men as they accepted their award.