Local high school employee accused of having child porn at work

A local charter high school employee was arrested after police say he downloaded child porn onto his computer at work.

Agents with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force located an IP address on July 16 that had accessed videos of child pornography, according to PBSO.

PBSO said that the IP address was from Renaissance Learning Academy in Palm Beach County.

Police executed a search warrant at the school Monday where detectives made contact with 56-year-old Timothy Scott, the facilities manager.

Digital forensics searched Scott’s work computer and found 15 videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child, along with at least ten images of child porn, according to PBSO.

Two files “depicted infant children being sexually abused by an adult male,” according to the arrest report.

Scott denied having any knowledge of the child porn files but told police he was the sole user of his password-protected work computer.

Scott is facing 15 counts of possession of obscene material depicting sexual performance by a child.

A judge set his bond at $150,000 and banned him from contacting all schools or anyone under the age of 18.