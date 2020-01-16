Local High School Student Alleges Anti-Semitic Bullying

A Boca Raton Community High School student says she has experienced hateful remarks and incessant bullying by her peers since transferring to the school a year ago.

“They would keep saying I should burn in the oven, that I’m not supposed to be here,” the teen, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells a reporter.

“If I answer a question correctly, they’ll say “oh the Jew knows it, she’s a dirty Jew. Jews aren’t smart,” she adds.

The teen informed her guardian, Yvonne Ricardo, about the hateful words, and showed her video that she had taken of the situation at the school.

“They saw tape on the wall and they started taking the tape down and using it to draw a swastika on the wall,” the teen explains.

Although Ricardo met with school officials to address the issue, the teen says she feels unsafe in the hallways and is not ready to return to the school.

“I don’t want to walk into school or anywhere for that matter and not wear my Jewish star and be proud of who I am. I want to show off who I am but you can’t do it when you’re being pushed down to the ground and told you’re worthless,” she says.

The Palm Beach School District and District Police say there is an active criminal investigation into the incident.