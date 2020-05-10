Local Man Accused of Killing Woman After His Jail Release for Different Crime

A local man is accused of killing a woman just after he left jail late last year on a domestic battery charge.

West Palm Beach Police say they charged 55-year-old Leon Fitzgerald Thomas with second-degree murder on Friday.

On October 26, 2019, police took a 911 call from a woman who had been unable to contact the victim for several days.

Police went to the woman’s home, where they found her body wrapped in a tarp and comforter in a bedroom.

The body had ice packs around it. Investigators also found pools of blood throughout the house.

Thomas told police that he had a heated argument with the woman and pushed her head into the wall.

According to the arrest report, the medical examiner determined that the woman suffered blunt force injuries to her head and neck.

The suspect had bonded out of the Palm Beach County Jail on October 25, following his arrest domestic battery in a separate case.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name and age.