Local man arrested for leaving elderly woman in hot van for hours

Authorities in Fort Lauderdale have arrested a 37-year-old man who reportedly left an elderly disabled woman in a hot transport van for over 4 hours.

According to the report, the woman, Carolyn Roberson, was supposed to be transported from her dialysis center to her nursing home in Deerfield Beach, however, that did not happen.

Her driver Oscar Dorador, reportedly took a detour to his apartment where he reportedly disappeared and left Roberson in the transport van without a/c.

Dorador was arrested Wednesday were he told investigators that he forgot Roberson was in the vehicle.

He has since been charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled adult was released on $15,000 bond.