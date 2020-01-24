Local man arrested for pointing an AR-15 with a laser at a police helicopter

The Martin County Sheriffs Office is reporting that they have arrested a 55-year old man after he reportedly pointed a laser that was attached to an AR-15 at a police helicopter.

The incident occurred around 9:50 pm on January 18th as officials were assisting the Port St. Lucie police department with a burglary investigation.

When the Port St. Lucie police department responded to the home, Norman Flaxman admitted that he pointed the laser at the MCSO Air-1 helicopter because  he “wanted to test it.”

Authorities also reported that Flaxman may have posted the footage on social media.

He is now facing felony charges of pointing a laser at a pilot or driver.

 

