Local man arrested for pointing an AR-15 with a laser at a police helicopter

The Martin County Sheriffs Office is reporting that they have arrested a 55-year old man after he reportedly pointed a laser that was attached to an AR-15 at a police helicopter.

The incident occurred around 9:50 pm on January 18th as officials were assisting the Port St. Lucie police department with a burglary investigation.

When the Port St. Lucie police department responded to the home, Norman Flaxman admitted that he pointed the laser at the MCSO Air-1 helicopter because he “wanted to test it.”

On 1/18, 9:50 pm, @PSLPolice ARRESTED 55YO, Norman M Flaxman DOB 6/21/ 64, SW Belmont Cir, & charged him with Misuse of laser lighting devices. Flaxman pointed AR-15 w/ mounted laser at MCSO Helicopter while MCSO assisted PSLPD on an unrelated case. GREAT TEAM WORK! #MCSO pic.twitter.com/njPRPQBH0Z — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) January 24, 2020

Authorities also reported that Flaxman may have posted the footage on social media.

He is now facing felony charges of pointing a laser at a pilot or driver.