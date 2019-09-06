Local man arrested for the drowning deaths of two children

Authorities in Tamarac have arrested a 24-year-old man for the drowning deaths of a 5 and a 6-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on May 22nd around 9:30 pm.

According to the report, the children were found submerged in the pool and were given CPR. They were then transported to Northwest Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, John Louis Lynn who was supposed to be watching the children at the time, was arrested a charged with manslaughter, after an investigation led officials to believe that Lynn did not provide proper care and supervision for the children. Officials says because he was not properly watching the children, he is responsible for their deaths.