Local Man Calls Police After Stabbing, Robbing Victim

Boynton Beach police say a man called them after he allegedly stabbed the person he attempted to rob.

Police received a phone call from West Palm Beach resident Victor Morel on Saturday night, claiming that he had been shot at two times around the area of SE 23rd Avenue and South Seacrest Boulevard. Morel also told them that he had stabbed a person at 2039 South Seacrest Boulevard, and refused to meet with law enforcement.

Officers responding to 2039 South Seacrest Boulevard found two spent shell casings in the parking lot. They also discovered an empty holster, loose amphetamine pills and a blood trail close to the front door of an apartment at that address.

The victim was taken to Bethesda Memorial Hospital with a stab wound to his upper back and an abrasion to the right side of his head. He was later transported to the Delray Medical Trauma Center for a collapsed lung.

When Morel eventually agreed to meet with police, he told them that he met the victim on a social media app called “Grindr.”

He added that he had heard the victim was a drug dealer, and his intentions when meeting the victim were to “make some money off of him.”

Morel also admitted that they met at the victim’s argument and got into an argument there.

According to police, Morel admitted striking the victim in the head with a closed fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The arrest report adds that Morel then grabbed a briefcase filled with methamphetamine and struck the victim again before running out the front door.

Morel stabbed the victim, who had managed to get a hold of a firearm.

The other man fired two shots as Morel drove away, hitting the front windshield and driver’s side window.

Police contacted the victim at the hospital, who told them that Morel had attempted to rob him of his wallet, but he put up a fight.

The victim added that Morel stabbed him in the back, forcing him to pull out his firearm and shoot.

Morel is charged with Robbery and Aggravated Battery.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, and there is no word on any charges against the victim.