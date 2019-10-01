Local man caught cutting breaks on ride sharing electric scooters

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is reporting that they have arrested a suspect who has been cutting the break lines on electric ride sharing scooters.

Authorities arrested 59-year-old Randall Williams Sunday after a ring.com video showed Williams in the act of tampering with several scooters.

Upon further investigation authorities found 20 other scooters in the area with severed breaks.

Officials say they have been investigating the case since April of 2019 and that Williams is responsible for damaging over 140 scooters, all in the area of 1200 East Broward Boulevard.

Williams is now facing a charge of criminal mischief which is a 3rd degree felony.

The electric scooter vendor has since been contacted to remove the damaged scooters, however, authorities are asking residents to contact the vendor if they believe they have found a scooter that has been tampered with.

Additionally, officials are asking residents to contact police if they witness someone tampering with an electric scooter.