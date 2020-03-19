Local Man Sends Child Porn to Father After Parent Refuses to Provide Drug Money

A 35-year-old man sent his father child porn after the parent refused to give him drug money, according to West Palm Beach Police.

According to the arrest report, Bryan Mallaek was mad that his father would not help him, buy drugs, so he texted him links to child pornography.

When his father called him and asking why he did that, Mallaek “giggled,” the arrest report states.

When police questioned Mallaek, he admitted that he had saved child pornography on his electronic devices. Authorities found the images on the hard drive of his phone.

He is charged with one count of child pornography.