Local man steals vehicle with two children inside

The Palm Beach Sheriffs Office is reporting that they have arrested a 22-year-old man who reportedly stole a vehicle with two children in the backseat.

The incident was reported on November 1st at a mobile home park located on the 6200 block of 16th Way South.

According to the report, the woman says she went back inside of the home, leaving her children in the running vehicle, and moments later she heard a noise coming from the area where her car was parked. When she looked outside, she saw the suspect driving away with her vehicle.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Abby Rd. and Forest Hill Blvd after the suspect crashed into a curb and took off on foot.

The children were found unharmed in the vehicle.

Investigators later tracked down the suspect identified as Wilmer Abrego and took him into custody after he admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Abrego has since been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of grand theft auto and false imprisonment.