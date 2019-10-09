Local men accused of forcing alligator to drink beer

Two Florida men are facing felony charges for allegedly trying to get a captured alligator drunk.

Timothy Kepke, 27, of Hobe Sound and Noah Osborne, 22, of Stuart were arrested Oct. 3 and charged with unlawfully taking an alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC) reportedly received a complaint in August about Kepke holding an alligator.

An alleged video showed Kepke antagonizing the alligator to bite his arm by forcibly feeding it beer, and the reptile reacting in an aggressive manner.

Martin County Officers say they went to the suspect’s home on Sept. 17, who identified himself as the person in the video.

Kepke told officers Osborne caught the reptile with his bare hands in Palm City on Aug. 26 but later released the gator alive.

Kepke also told officers he had had a couple of beers but wasn’t drunk when the incident happened.

He listed a female witness who reportedly confirmed the events to police, adding that she believed the alligator bit Kepke because of his actions.

The two suspects were taken to the Martin County Jail, where they were later released on bond.