Local mom says porn popped up during digital learning session

A Palm Beach County mother said pornographic videos have popped up during her child’s digital learning lesson.

The mother, who asked to stay anonymous, says she thinks hackers are using links to get into Google Classroom. “The teacher sends a link, here join this class. So either they’re utilizing hacking to get into it, or the kids in the class are sharing that link with other people,” the mother said.

Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Frank Kitzerow said they are trying to use all their resources to try to track the hackers down.

Deputy Superintendent of Schools Keith Oswald said students who are sharing those unique codes with others will face consequences.

“We’re actually working with Google right now to put in additional security elements and were going to roll those out to teachers next week,” said Oswald.

When the mother reached out to school officials, she says they responded right away and told her they are working to fix the problems.