Local mother arrested after baby overdoses on drugs

A Palm Beach County mother has been arrested after her toddler allegedly overdosed on

The incident occurred in Sunday at an apartment in West Palm Beach.

According to the report, the mother 33-year-old Nicole Ciufi, contacted authorities on Sunday after she noticed that her 13- month-old was struggling to breathe.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where doctors used Narcan to revive them.

Ciufi was then arrested on Monday, after doctors found cocaine in the child’s system.

Doctors say they also suspected that the child ingested fentanyl but tests for the drug were not immediately available. Ciufi is now facing child neglect charges.