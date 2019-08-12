Local mother threatens school shooting because she was upset about new zoning

A 28-year-old mother has been arrested by the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office after she reportedly threatened to carry out a school shooting because she was upset that her children were being forced to attend Barton Elementary School in Lake Worth after the district rezoned the schools in the area.

The incident was reported around 8:00 am Sunday.

According to the report, the mother, Miranda Perez, was video chatting with a friend on Facebook messager where she began talking about Nikolas Cruz who is accused of killing 17 people at a school in Parkland and told her friend that “she was going to Facebook friend Zachary Cruz because she likes ‘violent things.'”

After ending the video message, Perez wrote in Facebook Messenger, “I’m thinking of doing a school shooting at Barton,” and that it was the school’s fault.

The friend then contacted the police who conducted an interview on Perez. The mother admitted to sending the messages about conducting a shooting at the school but claimed “she would never actually do it.”

She has since been arrested and remains at the Palm Beach County jail on $5,000 bond. She faces one charge of sending a written threat to commit bodily injury.