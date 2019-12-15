Local Organization Gifting 2,000 Bikes to Children This Weekend

Two-thousand underprivileged children in Palm Beach County will receive a bike as an early Christmas gift this weekend.
The giveaway is being conducted by Jack the Bike Man, a not-for-profit organization founded by Samuel H. “Jack” Hairston III in 2007.
For more than 20 years Jack the Bike Man has fixed bikes and donate them to children and adults in the West Palm Beach area.
#Giveaway #MerryChristmas #TisTheSeason #Bicycle #NonProfit #GivingBack #BikeDonation #Donate #Change #Activism #DoGood #Volunteer #Causes pic.twitter.com/gh0XYyPRYx
— Jack The Bike Man (@jackthebikeman) December 6, 2019
Throughout the year, the entity gives away bikes to underprivileged kids, the homeless, women reentering society from prison, recovering addicts in halfway houses and people living below the poverty line.
In addition, Jack the Bike Man fixes bikes and hands them out to needy children and adults in the area, especially during the holidays.