Local Organization Gifting 2,000 Bikes to Children This Weekend

Two-thousand underprivileged children in Palm Beach County will receive a bike as an early Christmas gift this weekend.

The giveaway is being conducted by Jack the Bike Man, a not-for-profit organization founded by Samuel H. “Jack” Hairston III in 2007.

Throughout the year, the entity gives away bikes to underprivileged kids, the homeless, women reentering society from prison, recovering addicts in halfway houses and people living below the poverty line.

In addition, Jack the Bike Man fixes bikes and hands them out to needy children and adults in the area, especially during the holidays.