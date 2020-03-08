Local Pharmacy Owner Faces Charges of Creating Fake Prescriptions for Dogs

A local pharmacy owner is in trouble with the law, after police say he created fake prescriptions to save money on medications for his dogs.

According to the police report, Boynton Beach resident Casey Kelleher created fake labels for amoxicillin and carprovet using his dogs’ veterinarian’s name to save a trip to the vet.

The report adds that Kelleher last brought his dogs to the vet in December of last year, which is the last time he was issued a prescription.

This time around, Kelleher went to Dog Activity World to have the staff administer the prescriptions. Instead, the staff alerted police when they noticed the dogs had different medications listed in the company’s database.

The man is facing fraud charges.