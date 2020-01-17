Local police arrest man who attacked officer while attempting to flee a car accident

The Fort Lauderdale Police department has arrested a 29-year-old man who attacked a female officer while attempting to flee the scene of a car accident.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at 2225 NW 19th St.

Authorities say they were called to the area due to a vehicle accident where one of those involved was attempting to flee the scene.

When the officer arrived, she spoke to those involved and attempted to detain Marcelas Jones who was said to have tried to leave. As the officer attempted to get Jones out of the road, Jones suddenly begins attacking her.

Video taken by a witness at the scene shows Jones pushing the officer up against a fence, choking her, and punching her with both of his fists.

Two security guards then rush to help the officer as more police officers also rushed to the scene.

Jones was finally arrested and taken into custody.

He appeared in court Friday where he charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest with violence, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He is currently being held on a $25,200 bond and has been ordered not to have any contact with the officer.

The officer was said to have suffered minor injuries from the assault but is expected to be OK.