Local police officer accused of trying to buy drugs in Lantana

Lantana police are reporting that a Margate police officer has been placed on administrative leave after the officer was allegedly caught attempting to purchase drugs during a sting operation.

According to the investigation, the Lantana Police department began working with a suspect they arrested on Tuesday with 16 ounces of meth. During the suspect’s arrest, the suspect claimed that they knew of an officer who may be willing to buy the drugs.

Authorities allowed the suspect to contact the officer, identified as Margate police Officer Christopher Kanan, via text messages to set up an exchange.

Officer Kanan agreed to meet the suspect at an apartment complex to buy an ounce of meth for $500 and a liter of GHB for $300.

The officer was instead met by an undercover officer.

At the apartment complex the undercover officer handed Officer Kanan fake meth in a water bottle. Officer Kanan examined the bottle several times and claimed that something did not look right about the bottle and asked to speak with the police affiliate. That’s when the undercover officer told Kanan that the affiliate was in the shower and would be out any minute.

Kanan then asked the undercover officer if he could take the bottle of water outside to his girlfriend and once Kanan stepped out of the apartment he was arrested.

Officials say they found two wads of cash one for the amount of $500 and another for the amount of $300 inside of his pockets. They also found a 9 mm handgun and a small clear container of GHB in Kanan’s truck.

During a police interview, Kanan told investigators that he was currently on administrative leave from the police department for testing positive for meth in July, however, he did not remember sending any text messages to their affiliate about purchasing drugs but that he made arrangements to help his friend move plastic bins from one apartment to another. Kanan also refused to show investigators his phone.

Authorities have since launched a separate internal investigation into the incident but as of Thursday, it was reported that Kanan was placed on leave without pay.