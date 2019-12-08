Local Police Officer Faces DUI Charge

A West Palm Beach Police Officer is facing a DUI charge.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, Officer Travis Limauro was already on paid administrative leave for an unrelated situation when he was arrested early Saturday morning by Jupiter Police.

The affidavit states that Limauro caused an accident while trying to make a u-turn. The police officer who responded to the scene noted that Limauro had a strong smell of alcohol and was slurring his words. In addition, he failed several roadside sobriety tests and was then taken into custody.