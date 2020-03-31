Local Publix employee tests positive for the Coronavirus

A Publix in West Boca Raton has undergone a deep cleaning of it’s establishment after one if it’s employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee worked at the store on the corner of Clint Moore Road and U.S. Highway 441.

“The store has completed a disinfection-level deep cleaning in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in addition to our daily cleaning and sanitation protocols,” Publix spokeswoman Nicole Krauss told our news partners at WPTV.

Publix also announced on Monday that it will supply employees with facemask and gloves which they can choose to wear if it makes them feel more comfortable. They also reported, however, that they have a limited supply of gloves for associates and that they will not supply masks as they are in short supply and are needed for medical staff.

Some stores have also begun putting up plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers to prevent the spread of the virus.