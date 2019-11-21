Local Strip Club Chain Giving Away Turkeys to the Needy

A chain of local strip clubs has announced that it will give back to the community for Thanksgiving once again this year.

Cheetah Gentlemen’s Clubs are planning to give away 3,000 turkeys to families in need.

The annual giveaway will take place on Monday, November 25 at 11 a.m., at the clubs’ parking lots.

According to a report, 1,000 turkeys will be available at each location, and there will be a one-turkey-per-family limit. The event will be held on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last.

Cheetah owner and former Marine, Joe Rodriguez, has held the turkey giveaway for the past five years through his non-profit organization, Rodriguez Charities.

The turkey pick-up locations are:

-3342 Shawnee Avenue, West Palm Beach

-100 Ansin Boulevard, Hallandale Beach

-497 NW 31st Avenue, Pompano Beach