Local student arrested on school campus with loaded gun

Miami-Dade police officers have arrested a high school student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack.

18-year-old Willie Moore was arrested at Miami Carol Senior City High School Friday following a tip from an anonymous person who learned about the gun while on a Miami Metrobus.

Authorities were able to track down Moore at the high school due to the tipsters physical description of the teen.

Officials searched Moore’s back pack and found the loaded gun but as they approached Moore to make an arrest, the 18-year-old took off running into a residential neighborhood. Investigators were able to locate the teen minutes later.

During their interview Moore told investigators that another student stole the gun in July and that he retrieved the gun from that student after a car accident a few weeks ago.

Authorities ran the gun and found that it’s description matched a gun that was reported stolen on July 19th.

Charges against Moore include possession of a firearm on campus, grand theft of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

Moore appeared in court on Friday where a judge opted to place him on house arrest pending the charges.