Local teacher on the chopping block after threatening to kill someone in front of students

A Palm Beach County School’s teacher may lose his job after he reportedly threatened to kill someone in front of students. The incident was reported on April 23rd.

According to the district, Raymond Berger a physical education teacher at Eagles Landing Middle School, reportedly told another teacher “I’m going to f*****g kill someone right now,” while both teachers were in front of students. Berger then continued saying “I would rip out Peccia’s eyes,” which was also said in front of students.

The school district says the comments made in front of the students are enough to fire Berger, however, they are going to leave it to a vote.

The district will vote on the decision Wednesday during a meeting.