Local Teacher Reassigned Over Quiz Question About President Trump

A local middle school teacher has been reassigned, after allegedly including an inappropriate question on an online quiz about President Donald Trump.

The incident occurred at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens.

A parent tweeted a photo of a multiple-choice test question given to students in a Computer Applications class.

The question reads, “45th president, 2017, Republican, Real Estate businessman, idiot.” The possible answers listed below the question are: “Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter.”

The unidentified parent who brought the matter to the school district’s attention says, “My reaction was very disappointing. It is an obvious example of indoctrination in our school systems, where teachers are forcing their opinions on our children.” A letter from the School District of Palm Beach County to parents of students at the school reads:

A question on a quiz given by your child’s Computer Applications teacher yesterday, was brought to my attention this morning. The question was inappropriate, and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process. Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School.

An investigation is underway.