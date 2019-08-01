Local Teen Who Shares Name with Parkland Shooter is Changing Identity

A South Florida teenager is about to change his name, which he shares with the defendant charged in last year’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Ivonne Moran, the mother of Nikolas Marciel Cruz, says that her 18-year-old son is tired of being confused for Nikolas Jacob Cruz, the 20-year-old who is accused of killing 17 people and injuring an additional 17 at the school in Parkland.

The other Nikolas Cruz: This Florida teen is cursed with the same name as the Parkland killer. https://t.co/hyEFm4mBmC pic.twitter.com/mIJOOH01Wq — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) August 1, 2019

Moran adds that reporters called their house after the shooting thinking that her son was the killer.

She explains that her son has high-functioning autism and wants to have a different name for his upcoming college career.

He has applied to change his name to Nikolas Rene Moran.