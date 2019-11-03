Local Toddler Found Safe After Mom Flees During DCF Visit

A local toddler has been found safe and sound, after his mother fled with him following a visit by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) to their home.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Jordan Heckelmoser disappeared with her 11-month-old son, Robert “Robbie” Gillis, after officials with DCF showed up at the home to take the child. Police say that DCF is Robbie’s court-ordered guardian.

The police report states that Heckelmoser drove away in a rental newer model black Hyundai when officials with the state appeared at her home.

An online post from the police department announced Sunday morning that the child has been located, but did not provide additional information.