Local Undercover Prostitution Sting Arrests Eight Suspects

The West Palm Beach Police Department has arrested eight people who allegedly participated in a prostitution ring.

Last Tuesday night, an undercover officer made contact with each of the men who were eventually charged, offering them sex in exchange for money, according to the arrest reports. The price varied between $5 and $20.

When undercover police began the solicitation, uniformed officers swarmed in and took the solicitor into custody. The conversations were recorded and will be used as evidence.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Jeremiah Garvin, 46, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Leandro Pedro Montejo, 48, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Joshua Kaufman, 26, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Nathaniel Young, 31, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Oduguer Velasquez, 24, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Martin Luna, 41, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Christopher Allette, 31, soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Martin Oser, 80, soliciting another to commit prostitution.