Local woman arrested for stalking former employer

Police in West Palm Beach say that they have arrested a woman who reportedly began stalking her former boss after she was fired from her job.

Brygida Trzaska was arrested on Friday.

Authorities say Trzaska was fired in February of last year due to a dispute over her vacation time and sick leave. After her firing, Trzaska began calling her former boss, sending them emails, and even waiting outside of the victim’s home.

The victim then sent Trzaska a cease and desist letter, however, Trzaska continued harassing them.

She was eventually arrested but has since been released on bond. Her court date is scheduled for March 2nd.