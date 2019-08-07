Local woman fights of man who broke in during fire alarm

A 62-year-old woman is reporting that she was forced to fight off an intruder who broke into her home after she opened her door during a fire alarm.

The incident occurred Monday morning at an apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

The victim, Alice Coleman, says she woke up that morning to a fire alarm and when she opened the door to see what was going on, a man appeared and tried to force his way inside of her apartment.

“He was telling me, ‘No, mama. Everything gon’ be all right,’” Coleman told reporters. “‘Everything’s not going to be all right. I’m not your mama. I don’t know who you are. Get out of my house.'”

Coleman says at that point she began fearing for her life and then bit the man on the arm.

“I was able to bite him, and I didn’t even have my teeth in my mouth like now,” Coleman said. “My brother said, ‘How did you bite him?’ I said, ‘With the little teeth I got, I bit him!’ I felt some kind of danger. I sensed it, and I seen that look on his face. My life were in danger.”

Coleman then ran out of the apartment but as she ran out, the suspect ran in and locked the door. That’s when Coleman says she ran to a neighbor’s home and contacted the police.

When authorities arrived, they knocked on the door and the suspect, later identified as Fitzroy Morton, opened the door. Officials then immediately arrested him.

Morton has since been taken to the Broward County jail where he has been denied bail for his three felony charges.