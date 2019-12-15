Local Woman Hits $5 Million Lottery Luck on Friday the 13th

A local resident beat the odds and wound up turning Friday the 13th into a very lucky day.

Yudayne Betancourt of West Palm Beach won the $5 million top prize from a LUCK scratch-off ticket she purchased from the 7-Eleven located at 3950 East Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

After opting to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment, she will get $3,815,000.00.

In addition, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game, called $5,000,000 LUCK, launched a few months ago and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in 2.97.