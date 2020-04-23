Local Woman Wins Nearly $70,000 on “Wheel of Fortune”

A North Palm Beach woman recently won some “big money” on the popular television game show, “Wheel of Fortune.”

Marci Hyland accumulated more than $69,000 in cash and prize winnings on an episode that aired Wednesday but was recorded early last month.

“I like game shows, so that’s kind of my thing,” Hyland says. “But I never would’ve dreamed in a million years this would happen.”

Her winnings included $37,000 from the show’s bonus round.

Host Pat Sajak said “Oh boy” as the 65-year-old Hyland started guessing the answer to the final puzzle.

Hyland got it in about six seconds: “Jot down a few words.”

“I was just like, ‘What is this?’ because I didn’t have a whole lot to work with,” she adds. “It just clicked.”

She started a series of audition tests last fall when the show was looking for contestants in Miami.

There was no audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Sajak did not shake hands with contestants.

“Right after we left, I think they shut down,” according to Hyland.

Hyland expects to receive her winnings, which include a trip to Aruba, within a few months.

“You saw the outcome,” she adds. “I just had so much fun.”