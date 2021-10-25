LoCash head into the ‘Woods & Water’ ﻿with new EP

BBR Music Group/BMGâs Wheelhouse Records

LoCash are ready to take fans into the Woods & Water.

The chart-topping duo of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas channel their backwoods upbringing into the new EP, out on November 5. The five-song project reflects their passion for the outdoors with titles including “In the Woods,” “Sippin’ Sunsets” and “Beach Boys,” the latter of which was co-written byBrian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys.

“We can’t wait to share this music! We kept it all on a positive note like we do best, and we collaborated with some bucket list voices and writers. We wanted Woods & Water – EP to be a mini vacation – a getaway,” the duo shares in a statement. “Relatable and easy to sing along to, this project hits every feel-good tempo. It’s us. These are the anthems the world needs right now.”

Woods & Water is LoCash’s latest project since their 2019 album, Brothers, which included the #1 hit, “One Big Country Song.”

