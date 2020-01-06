LOCASH will leave it all on the court Saturday in Denver

Broken Bow

This weekend, LOCASH heads for the Mile High City to play the halftime show during a game of hoops.

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas will provide the musical entertainment Saturday as the Denver Nuggets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Pepsi Center. You can watch the game starting at 9 p.m. ET via either Altitude Sports or Fox Sports Ohio.

Meanwhile on the country chart, the duo starts 2020 with a top thirty hit, “One Big Country Song,” from their Brothers album.

