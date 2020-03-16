[Locations] Kids Get FREE Lunches At Palm Beach & Martin County Schools

Fresh delisious mexican tacos and food ingredients.

With schools closed this presents a huge problem for kids who depend on their lunches, thankfully they don’t have to go hungry.

Palm Beach and Martin County schools will open for set lunch times to ensure kids (18-years and younger) get a meal Monday-Friday.

School Food Service will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 at the following schools:

Benoist Farms Elementary

Congress Middle

Conniston Middle

Forest Park Elementary

Gove Elementary

Greenacres Elementary

Highland Elementary

Martin County: Starting Monday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

J.D. Parker Elementary

Port Salerno Elementary

Warfield Elementary

St. Lucie County: Starting Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chester A. Moore Elementary

Northport K-8

Treasure Coast High School

Indian River County: Starting Monday, March 16