[Locations] Kids Get FREE Lunches At Palm Beach & Martin County Schools

With schools closed this presents a huge problem for kids who depend on their lunches, thankfully they don’t have to go hungry.
Palm Beach and Martin County schools will open for set lunch times to ensure kids (18-years and younger) get a meal Monday-Friday.
School Food Service will be serving meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 at the following schools:
- Benoist Farms Elementary
- Congress Middle
- Conniston Middle
- Forest Park Elementary
- Gove Elementary
- Greenacres Elementary
- Highland Elementary … MORE LOCATIONS
Martin County: Starting Monday, March 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- J.D. Parker Elementary
- Port Salerno Elementary
- Warfield Elementary
St. Lucie County: Starting Monday, March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Chester A. Moore Elementary
- Northport K-8
- Treasure Coast High School
Indian River County: Starting Monday, March 16
- They will have a mobile cafe. You can find the schedule by clicking here.