London Police Shoot, Kill Man After “Terror-related” Stabbings

Police shot a man dead in south London Sunday afternoon, in what they are calling a “terrorist-related incident.”

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, “At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

They do not believe there were other suspects.

The London Ambulance Service says it was called to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

“We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene,” a spokesperson for the ambulance service told reporters.

The incident occurred on Streatham High Road, which is a busy shopping street. Police have advised people to stay away from that area.

Two months ago, police shot and killed a man on London Bridge in central London, after he killed two people and injured three others.

This is a developing story.