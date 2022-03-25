“Long overdue”: Brantley Gilbert joins forces with Jason Aldean on “Rolex on a Redneck”

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Longtime friends Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert have teamed up for a fiery new song, “Rolex on Redneck.”

The hip-hop-leaning track, which features Hardy as one of its co-writers, finds the two friends trading verses about how the hard work of rural life may not afford a mansion in California, but it can lend itself to a fancy Rolex watch.

“This turnin’ dirt life might not put a milli on a paycheck/ But it can put on a Rollie on a redneck,” the pair chant over a gritty melody.

The hit singers have quite a history: Brantley originally wrote and recorded “My Kinda Party,” which Jason later covered and scored a #1 hit with in 2011. Brantley also co-wrote one of Jason’s other signature hits, “Dirt Road Anthem.”

“This guy has been a big part of my career. Back in the day I cut a couple of his songs that were HUGE for me,” Jason writes of Brantley on Instagram. “It’s cool to have it come full circle now and get to collab on a song with my boy @brantleygilbert…This s*** is long overdue!”

Brantley, meanwhile, shares on Instagram, “Aldean was one of those guys coming up that I looked up to because he’s a great song guy,” noting that he’ll “forever be grateful” to Jason for cutting those two songs.

He adds, “Writing a song and having Aldean cut it is one thing, and that’s something I’ll always be thankful for and is a blessing in itself…But to be able to do a song with him, well, it’s a WHOLE OTHER LEVEL.”

“Rolex on a Redneck” is the first taste of new music from Brantley since he released “The Worst Country Song of All Time” with Hardy and Toby Keith in 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.