Look what God gave them: TR's dad Rhett Akins and wife Sonya are expecting

Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesHow often do you get a country music father and son both being expectant parents at the same time?

Top country songwriter and '90s country star Rhett Akins -- Thomas Rhett's dad -- will welcome a son with wife Sonya Akins in March. Rhett revealed the news during an event celebrating his most recent number one as a co-writer -- Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's "What Happens in a Small Town"-- in Nashville on Thursday night.

Sonya previously unveiled the news on Instagram in September 2019, sharing a photo of a baby onesie displaying the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide football team logos. Next to it is a sign that reads "look what God gave us" and a picture of the ultrasound.

Meanwhile, Thomas and his wife Lauren are expecting their third child, a daughter, in February.

Among TR's hits that he and his dad collaborated on: "Life Changes" and "Look What God Gave Her."

