Loretta Lynn cheers her granddaughter’s sobriety after addiction battle: “This story is raw but it’s real”

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Loretta Lynn shares a personal family story about addiction in a new Facebook post dedicated to her granddaughter, Tayla Lynn.



Tayla grew up in country music and was also formerly a member of country trio Stealing Angels, alongside Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and Caroline Hobby, who was then known by her maiden name, Cutbirth.



But Tayla also struggled with a painful addiction battle, something that Loretta says she witnessed firsthand.



“She put me through the wringer with her battle with addiction,” the country legend writes, along with a link to The Ties That Bind Us, a new interview series about musicians in recovery, on which Tayla’s featured.

“This story is raw but it’s real,” writes Loretta. “I’m so proud of her sobriety.”

Loretta has seen many friends and family members struggle with addiction over the years, including her own husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, whom Loretta called Doo.



“I’ve had a front-row seat to addiction a lot in my life. My Doo was my greatest fan and the mind behind all my success but he battled the bottle and it haunted us,” Loretta explains, going on to say that she’s addressed that subject matter in her recent songwriting.



“The title track of my last album, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Great,’ is all about that,” Loretta notes. “Addiction imprisons the soul and robs your loved ones blind. It’s heartbreaking. A lot of families don’t want to talk about it but everybody I know has been impacted some way or another.”



Wouldn’t it Be Great, the 45th studio album of Loretta’s career, came out in 2018.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



