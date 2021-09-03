Loretta Lynn enlists Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood for flood benefit show

Rick Diamond/WireImage for NARAS

Loretta Lynn is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating flood that took place last month in Humphreys County, Tennessee. Over 17 inches of rain fell, claiming the lives of more than 20 people, including Loretta’s own ranch hand, Wayne Spears.

Loretta has just announced the Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising concert, with Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs slated to perform. The show will take place at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, with all of the proceeds going to the United Way of Humphreys County.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Loretta says. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Loretta also spoke out about the benefit on social media.

“The flood that devastated our area has been awful, but love is stronger,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for my friends who are answering my call for us to all pitch in and help every way we can.”

Tickets, which begin at $65, go on sale on Friday, September 3, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Opry.com. The show will also be livestreamed across multiple platforms.

