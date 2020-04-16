Loretta Lynn looks back at her friendship with Patsy Cline in animated 'I Fall to Pieces' music video

Sony Music

Sony MusicLoretta Lynn celebrates the musical friendship she shared with country great Patsy Cline in the music video for her cover of “I Fall to Pieces,” which was a hit for Patsy in 1961.

A series of custom illustrations and designs showcase the pair’s brief but meaningful relationship, which ended after just two years when Patsy was killed in a plane crash at 30 years old.

The video also features a series of quotes from Loretta’s newly released book, Me and Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, which the singer wrote with her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell. The country legend released her new version of “I Fall to Pieces” in tandem with the book’s release, though she’s been performing Patsy’s classic song for decades, dating back to the 1961 live Midnight Jamboree radio rendition that first led to their friendship.

At the time, Patsy was an already-established country star, while Loretta was rising in the industry. Patsy heard Loretta’s rendition of the song while convalescing after a car accident, and arranged to meet the young performer.

“Friendship can help us during difficult times, like what we are all going through now. I wanted to share this song and video in honor of, Patsy,” Loretta explains of the decision to release her new version of the song. “She was my friend, mentor, my strength and I miss her to this day.”

The video’s release comes just after Loretta celebrated her 88th birthday on Tuesday, April 14.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.