Loretta Lynn passes away

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 19: Loretta Lynn performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference at Ascend Amphitheater on September 19, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music)

Country legend Loretta Lynn passed away Tuesday her family said. She was 90 years-old.

Lynn died at home in Hurricane Mills, Tn.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement sent to the AP.

Lynn rose to fame in the 60’s with her songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia. Many of her hits include “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X” and “You’re Looking at Country.”

“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” also the title of her 1976 book, was made into a 1980 movie of the same name.