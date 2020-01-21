Loretta Lynn to release memoir about friendship with Patsy Cline

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Erika Goldring/WireImageLoretta Lynn is sharing the story of her friendship with Patsy Cline in her own words.

The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer has teamed up with her daughter, Patsy Lynn, to pen Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, a new memoir chronicling her friendship with Patsy Cline before the latter's untimely passing in 1963.

Set to be published through Grand Central Publishing company, the book will shine a spotlight on what it was like for two women to navigate the music industry in the South during the 1960s and how Nashville has turned into the music Mecca it is today.

"Full of laughter and tears, this eye-opening, heartwarming memoir paints a picture of two stubborn, spirited country gals who’d be damned if they’d let men or convention tell them how to be," Grand Central Publishing says of the book.

News of the memoir comes on the heels of the 2019 Lifetime movie, Patsy & Loretta, starring Megan Hilty and Jessica Mueller as Patsy and Loretta, respectively, that also shares the story of their friendship.

Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust has an anticipated released date of April 7.

