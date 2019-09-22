Louisiana Man Dies During Underwater Marriage Proposal

A moment of celebration quickly turned into heartbreak for a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-area couple who were vacationing in Tanzania.

Kenesha Antoine says her boyfriend, Steven Weber, died while trying to propose to her as he was underwater at a beach.

According to Antoine, they were vacationing at a cabin with a submerged bedroom that including windows looking out into the water.

In a video shared by Antoine, Weber can be seen swimming up to the glass to show Antoine handwritten messages which turned out to be a marriage proposal. Toward the end of the video, Weber pulls out a ring and Antoine yells, “yes!” Weber then swims out of frame, but his girlfriend says he did not return to the surface.

Antoine’s Facebook post says, “Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will.”

The Department of State confirmed on Friday that a U.S. tourist had died in Tanzania, but did not provide other details.